Channing Tatum is an impressive actor, who's proven himself to be pretty versatile. He's been a seasoned stripper, a dumb cop, and now...a dumb robber in Logan Lucky. Either way, he's made his made his mark on Hollywood. But while, we all might be big fans, one important critic hates Channing Tatum movies: Everly Tatum, his 4-year-old daughter.
While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tatum described how he and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum, tried to show their little girl Step Up. Tatum and his wife met while filming the movie, and the rest is history.
It's a sweet moment, but Everly was not having it at all.
"'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?'" Tatum imitated his unimpressed daughter.
"This is a real movie!" he joked "It was such a real they made like seven more of these. You will watch it! Sit down!"
After a little more protesting from the toddler, the parents gave up and put on a more "real" movie, Moana. As soon as Everly is a little bit older, she'll probably love seeing the movie where her parents fell in love.
Until then, Kimmel suggested that Tatum needs to do a movie with Moana and Tatum totally agrees."What I wanna do is do an animated movie and not tell her that I'm in it, make her go see it, and if she likes it, I'm gonna rub it in her face," Tatum plotted. "'Yeah, that's Daddy. You liked it! Mic Drop!'"
"Then, you'll segue right to Magic Mike," Kimmel joked about Tatum's 2012 movie about being a male stripper.
"Look, we're gonna have to do a lot of therapy. I'm fully aware of this. It's fine," Tatum laughed.
Tatum also revealed that Everly was actually there for a lot of Magic Mike XXL's filming when she was just a baby. He's pretty sure that's already affecting her dancing. If she's anything like her dancing parents, Everly is going to have some pretty smooth moves.
