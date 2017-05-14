Kids say the darndest things.
In an interview with the Build Series, Jenna Dewan Tatum chatted about a number of things, including her new hosting gig for the World Of Dance series on NBC, and of course her hubby, Channing Tatum.
Though, despite making no appearance on the show, it was the couple’s 4-year-old, Everly, who stole the spotlight. She shared a story about a recent family vacay to Mexico. While hanging out in their hotel room, the family of three turned the television on and much to their surprise Jenna and Channing’s 2006 film, Step Up was on. “It was so funny, we were like, ‘Everly, Everly, look! It’s mommy and daddy!’ At first, she didn’t think it was us,” Jenna said to the site. “She’s like, ‘That’s not you guys.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s us, Evie, it’s me!’”
After convincing the skeptical toddler that it was, in fact, mom and dad on the small screen, Everly remained unimpressed.
“She goes, ‘Can we watch something good?’ Just like that, and we were humbled. One day she’ll maybe appreciate it on a different level, but yeah, she’s not so into it.”
It’s not the first time the kid of a celebrity responded unfavorably (or in sheer bewilderment) about seeing mom or dad on screen, and it won’t be the last.
Though, perhaps Everly has a future as a film critic? Mom also expressed negative feels when seeing she and her husband’s iconic work. Apparently, the two lovebirds actually cringe at the sight of the film.
“We both cringe because ... we’re just so baby new ― our acting, we’re like, ‘What are we doing there?!’ Jenna said. “It’s so sweet. We were talking about it the other day, like, ‘Do we remember that routine at the end?’ I think when it was the 10-year anniversary we did the lift outside in our yard just to prove that we could still do it!”
