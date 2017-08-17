Did You Know That Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Are Into Crystals?

Everywhere we look celebrities are gushing about the effectiveness of healing crystals. Reality show OG and professional troublemaker Spencer Pratt even created a handy guide to different crystal meanings. Aside from being beautiful, the little rocks boast spiritual properties that can benefit your life. You probably know all that. In fact, the trend is so popular that you probably even own a crystal or two. But what you might not have known (or guessed) is that Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband Channing Tatum are total crystal people.
Looking back, there were signs. When the couple got married in 2009, they handed crystals out to guests, in keeping with their fairy tale theme. Crystals still play a big role in their life today. And when I say "big," I mean it literally.
Dewan Tatum posted this photo to Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her latest find. We know she's a fit woman, but how heavy must that crystal be? The experts in the comment section identified the rock as rose quartz. According to crystal experts, raw rose quartz heals the heart and opens it up to love. The new addition is only going to amplify the love in the Tatum household. Just last month, Jenna and Channing celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple took the the wilderness to attend a remote camp with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.
For those who believe in the healing power of crystals, the Tatums are an awesome celebrity example. And for non-believers, like Jennifer Lawrence, you might want to think twice before messing with them. She ignored warnings and ended up with a flooded house.
