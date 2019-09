Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Shared Her #1 Gym Essential

"I remember the days when I vowed to wear heels all day, even with a kid. But when I had my daughter, I knew that wouldn't happen. I suddenly had a baby, a diaper bag, and 14 milk bottles to carry around, so whatever I put on had to be comfortable and cute and something I could wear straight from a workout class to dinner. Dankin's leggings are my favorite things in the world because they look really good with everything. If I don't have time to change before dinner, I'll put on a pair of heels or boots, switch up my outerwear, and add earrings. I also love pairing leotards, like the laser-cut leotard , with high-waisted jeans."