Jenna Dewan Tatum & Channing Tatum Celebrated Their Anniversary In The Coolest Way Possible

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary not by dining at a lavish restaurant, but by getting dirty in the wild.
According to Us Weekly, the couple headed to a wilderness camp in Michigan so remote and secretive that she couldn't even disclose the location during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.
"I call [Channing] Bear Grylls," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "He really loves being outdoors, in nature. So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There's no address, there's no WiFi, there's no service. There's, like, one little internet cabin."
So, how did the couple do without internet access? Not as great as they would have hoped, it turns out.
"It was really funny because we were like, 'You know what? We're going to enjoy this. We're not going to have internet,'" she said. "The first day...you're like, 'I need to know my emails!'"
Thankfully, they soon adjusted to life outdoors and found a kids' camp that kept both them and their daughter, Everly, busy. She said they even "learned how to make s'mores, go fishing, go sailing." Sounds like a blast to us!
From the looks of things, the World of Dance host seemed to find her inner-peace while surrounded by some truly breathtaking scenery.
"If you need me..." she captioned one photo of her kneeling on some rocks by a waterfall. In another, she wrote: "Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness."
Jenna and Channing married in 2009, largely thanks to a badass ultimatum she set down during their relationship.
"If you want to date other people and be free, that's fine, but we're not going to 'hang out' and 'watch movies' and all this other stuff," she said on Ellen. "You've got to figure out what you want, because I want a relationship."
Tatum, being the smart man that he is, eventually came around.
