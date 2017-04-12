One of the sweeter couples in Hollywood is Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. The husband and wife often share snapshots of their matrimonial bliss on Instagram (like this sexy bedroom shot, these gorgeous vacation pictures, and this cute Father's Day tribute with daughter Everly). In a new interview with Redbook magazine, May cover star Dewan Tatum talks about the work they put in behind the scenes to make their Insta-ready relationship work.
Dewan Tatum's approach boils down to a couple simple things: make time for each other, and be upfront with your feelings. The 36-year-old says, "We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two." (Note the hint that they may be expanding their brood soon.) She added, "There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."
While their sex life evidently isn't something the Tatums struggle with, the World of Dance host says that keeping channels of communication open can be — calling it their biggest relationship challenge. "You change when you're together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves. Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.'" She added, "You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be okay for a while."
In other words, you can't pretend everything is great all the time and suppress your feelings just because you're nervous to rock the boat. That sounds like a fast track to putting yourself second and resenting your partner. And it sounds like Dewan Tatum is a woman who knows how to say how she's feeling — even if it makes Channing Tatum bummed out for a little. It's all worth it in the end.
