Happy birthday to the multitalented Jenna Dewan Tatum! The actress, who turned 36 yesterday, received some seriously sweet birthday wishes on Instagram from husband Channing Tatum and friends.
"I'm not sure if this woman is my rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way," the future merman captioned a photo of the-couple-that-Step-Up-built hugging beneath a picturesque, rainbow-studded sky. "Happy birthday cake baby!" Sigh...the pair have been married a bit over seven years and they just keep bringing the relationship goals.
Dewan Tatum's BFF, Emmanuelle Chriqui (a.k.a. Sloan from Entourage), posted a sweet testament to their friendship that brought the birthday girl to tears. "If pictures are worth a million words then this one is it for me," Chriqui wrote. "To know @jennaldewan is to know she is a ray of light, a magical unicorn, a beautiful alien, a soulful, passionate, wise woman, friend and mother with the biggest heart and a laugh that melts and softens and inspires joy and giddiness."
moved to tears. I love you sis thank you 😍 #Repost @echriqui ・・・ If pictures are worth a million words then this one is it for me. To know @jennaldewan is to know she is a ray of light, a magical unicorn, a beautiful alien, a soulful, passionate, wise woman, friend and mother with the biggest heart and a laugh that melts and softens and inspires joy and giddiness. I love you baby girl. Always have, always will..#soulsisters #bestfriends #indianprincesses #15yearsgoingstrong #sagitariussister
Makeup artist Patrick Ta also declared his love and appreciation for all things Dewan Tatum on Instagram, posting a video of the brunette beauty happily praising the sparkling red lip he gave her. "There are no words to describe how much I love this lip," she says before kissing the camera. Ta responds in kind. "Happy birthday to this beautiful soul," he wrote. "There are no words to describe your kindness."
Of course, that's not all. Dewan Tatum received an onslaught of happy birthday wishes all over social media and posted a heartfelt thank you. "Kisses for all of you!"
