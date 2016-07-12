Story from Pop Culture

It's Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum's 7-Year Anniversary

Suzannah Weiss
Today marks the day that one of our favorite celebrity couples — Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum — have been married for seven years.

Jenna let us know in a tweet and Instagram post full of painfully adorable photobooth-style pictures.


A lot has happened in those seven years. For one, they had their daughter, Everly. And their careers have both taken off. Jenna landed a role in Supergirl and Channing did the Magic Mike movies, just to name just a few.

7 years ❤️

A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on


And through all that, it sounds like they've maintained a strong relationship, as well as a very healthy sex life.

Their secret? "We don't hate-fuck each other," Channing Tatum recently told Cosmopolitan.

So here's to many more years of them raising their daughter, killing it at work, and avoiding angry sex.

