If you’ve seen Magic Mike or its sequel, you’ve probably guessed how Channing Tatum feels about sex. For those that haven’t seen either of the Mikes (big mistake), know that he’s enthusiastically in favor of the activity.
Tatum confirmed our suspicions in a Facebook Live conversation with Cosmopolitan.
"Me and sex are friends. We're animals," he said during the chat. "It's not a means. It's something that enriches your life…it's one of the clearest ways that we communicate, it boils things down to a very primal level."
Tatum said that he and wife Jenna don’t think of sex as a way to “back into” happiness.
"That's how we know there's something we have to talk about, that we have to solve...whatever's between us energetically, before we can sort of get down,” Tatum said during the chat. “For lack of a better term, we don't hate-fuck each other. That's just not what we do."
So what kind of sex do they have? "Truly all different kinds" says Tatum, clarifying that their sex style depends on their schedule. "Sometimes it's, 'Look, you gotta get this done, I gotta work.' That's a real thing. To me, that's us being completely open. Being like, 'Look, I don't have the energy.' Then you have full-on, just completely, totally connected, otherworldly connections."
There you have it, folks. That’s what it’s like to have sex with Channing Tatum, according to Channing Tatum.
Watch the full interview here.
