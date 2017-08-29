This Cult Drugstore Brand Is Dropping 30 New Products This Month

Before you go and cash in all your Beauty Insider Rewards on a new fall makeup routine, make sure you stop at the drugstore first. Because not only are are the aisles of CVS, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, and more recently restocked with fresh seasonal shadows, blushes, and lipsticks, but they're also changing every day thanks to E.L.F.'s 30 Days of New New.
The drugstore brand announced on Sunday night that it will be releasing brand new products every.single.day in September. Yes, math wizards, that means you're getting 30 never-before-seen E.L.F. buys in a single month That's the extent of the announcement... so far. But we have some high hopes — and so do the super-fans on Twitter.
We're launching a new product EVERY DAY in September! Stay posted for details and retweet/spread the word!! #newnew #elfcosmetics— e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) August 27, 2017
If you browse the new arrivals tab on the brand's site, you'll see fresh highlighting powders for every skin tone, shimmery lip toppers that are still trending for autumn, and a magnetic mask that even Bill Nye would be impressed by.
So, yes, even before all the Labor Day sales drop this weekend, we suggest holding onto some spare change for the cheap finds dropping every day, for 30 days straight. Too eager to wait for more news? We suggest keeping an eye on the brand's Twitter, the hot-spot for secret product answers because, as always, fans are ready to talk, ask questions, and get the full scoop before anyone else. One Twitter user wrote, "Can I have the calendar please, so that I can plan ahead..." We second that.
Me spending all the money I don't have on new e.l.f products this September pic.twitter.com/7Hu3Aodgbg— RZA (@amandagalagarza) August 28, 2017
Can I have the calendar please, so that I can plan ahead...— Pallavi Rane (@palsrane) August 29, 2017
Wow that's a lot of new products! I can't wait to see what you guys bring out!— Kristin (@sassydandelions) August 29, 2017
Sadly, you won't be able to pick up these new arrivals in stores, but check out the brand's site daily for the latest launches.
