The Under-$20 Fall Makeup Our Editors Love

The best part of the upcoming fall season is undoubtedly having another excuse to stay in and binge Netflix (that, and the return of Halloween re-runs like Hocus Pocus). There's also the makeup. You didn't think we'd forget about that, did you?
We've already got a list of new makeup trends we're ready to test drive in the coming months, which means our cosmetics bags are going to need a bit of an update. Some of us reach for more hydrating bases and highlighters when the weather gets colder, while others gravitate toward richer lips and nails.
Ahead, check out the products we're most excited to wear this autumn. Even better: They're all under $20 so you can try the trends while still having enough to splurge on your fall wardrobe, too.