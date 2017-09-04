Sound the alarm, because it's three-day weekend sale time — and as always, we're curating the discounts worth a peek over the holiday. After months of trying to get away with wearing a swimsuit 'round the clock, swearing by our summer essentials, and battling what to wear when it's just too hot to wear anything, we're ready for a change. With Labor Day just around the corner, stores are prepping to pawn off their leftover summer stock with some major clearances — and if you're over shorts and crop tops, a few are even offering promo codes to let you be the first to grab their fall arrivals.
Go on with your end-of-season getaway planning and farewell summer pool party while we do the sale scouring for you. Ahead is an A to Z guide t0 the best discounts on the web.