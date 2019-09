CVS Is About To Drop Lots Of New Products — & Here's Everything You Need

Today is your day, fellow bargain shopper, because CVS is dropping a ton of new launches from our favorite, affordable brands — and we’re ready to shop it all. It’s no secret that hunting down the best goods can be difficult from rows and rows of beauty products. And while we’d love to stand there examining five different mascaras through the packaging all day, we simply can’t. To make the shopping experience easier, CVS gave us an exclusive peek at the coolest launches from brands like Maybelline, Yes To, and L’Oréal, so we could formulate the perfect shopping list now to save time — and money — later.