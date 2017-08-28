Blame it on Gwyneth Paltrow or the recent changes from retailers like Target and Nordstrom, but green beauty has never been in higher demand. However, we're led to believe that with more naturally sourced ingredients comes loftier price tags, but that's not always the case. In fact, Walmart is here to prove us wrong.
That's right: The affordable chain store will soon sell the full range of Found, a natural beauty brand with everything from skin care (like cleansing oil and charcoal sheet masks) to makeup (cream contour sticks and setting sprays) — all for less than $15. Even better, its easy-to-digest ingredients lists make it easier than ever to know what you're putting on your skin. How? The labeling system marks each tube, stick, and jar with a percentage that represents just how many natural ingredients are in the product, so you never have to wonder.
The entire range will be available in full at stores and online this fall, but for now, you can find the select items available on the retailer's website, ahead.