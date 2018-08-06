14 Surprising Beauty Buys You Can Score At Walmart

Once upon a time you went to your local Walmart for the latest Redbox DVD releases, household cleaning supplies, and outdoor furniture. Sure, you could pick up a mascara or razor from the usual drugstore brands, but you wouldn't find your BFF's birthday gift or discover under-the-radar brands in the superstore's aisles.
That's all changing, though. The retailer has seriously upped the ante on all things makeup, hair, and skin. Today, you'll find pro-quality palettes, on-trend highlighters, and Instagram-worthy makeup brushes. Oh, and a very generously stocked stash of affordable face masks. Worth a trip down the highway, right? But before you jump in the car, check out the best (and most surprising) Walmart beauty finds ahead. They're worth dropping a ridiculously reasonable amount of your coins on.
