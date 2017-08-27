Spotted: Blake Lively having a fabulous birthday celebration with your favorite Pitch Perfect lady in attendance.
The former Gossip Girl star isn't, well, a girl anymore. The mom of two turned 30 on Friday, August 25, and decided to celebrate the occasion with some pals. Included in the mix is Anna Kendrick, who stars opposite Lively in the upcoming film, A Simple Favor.
And what better way to celebrate the big 3-0 than with copious amounts of wine and cake? (Seriously, Lively, next birthday, count me in.)
The Savages star may have had a very grown-up birthday party, but she still likened the event to a teenage affair. In a new Instagram post, the Age of Adaline actress wrote:
"My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late."
Jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg also made it to the table, with Sandberg sharing a sweet photo of her own to Instagram:
"Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey," she wrote. "You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies I [love] U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty#friendsthatarefamily"
Lively may have been celebrating with "friends that are family," but her two children, Ines and James, were not in the group — nor was her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who posted a hilariously cropped photo in tribute to his wife's big day. The celebrity pair has been open about not working at the same time so that they can enjoy as much family time as possible. However, knowing Reynolds and Lively's #CoupleGoals relationship, it's possible that he stayed home to let his wife have a night out with her best friends.
Hopefully, Lively brought back a slice of cake for her hubby to enjoy. Though, honestly, looking at that beauty, I would totally forgive her for wanting it all to herself.
