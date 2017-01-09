Ryan Reynolds doesn't know if he and Blake Lively will have more kids, but they certainly won't stop doing what you have to do in order to make them. Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell spoke to nominee Reynolds on the Golden Globes' red carpet, and the conversation quickly turned personal — perhaps a little too personal on Ry's end. When asked whether Reynolds was planning on having any more children with his wife, the Deadpool star got a little TMI. "I don't know, we'll see... Definitely going to have more sex, but we'll see what happens after that."
The Marvel actor and the Shallows star already have two daughters together, two-year-old daughter James and a three-month-old, whom Us Weekly reports is named Inez. The couple made their first public appearance with their kids back in December, when Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Naturally, the pair's first official pics with their kids were total family goals. Of course, Reynolds and Lively do more than just achieve perfection as a family unit — these spouses remain one of the cutest pairings in Hollywood, with or without their kids in tow. The adorably in love couple can't stop, won't stop gushing about one another in interviews, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Reynolds-Lively family got a little bit larger at some point.
