Since the original Death Note has no apparent official connection to The Wizard Of Oz, there has to be some reason the movie’s team chose "Optimistic Voices" as the song that continuously pops up throughout the project. It’s possible Light can be seen as a dark version of Oz’s The Wizard (Frank Morgan) through the young man's creation of Kira, a persona people the world over begin believing is an omniscient god. While the aging, balding Wizard hides behind the towering, powerful image of himself, Light similarly hides behind Kira. In reality, the high schooler is a hurt teenage boy, still mourning the murder of his mother. But, the world sees him as Kira, all-knowing punisher of the most debauched evildoers. In fact, at one point, after L tells a random person Light is actually Kira, the man calls the teen "Lord Kira."