When Sex 101 graduate Victor shows up to make a baby, things go from funny to hauntingly hysterical. Donna reveals it’s time for "the ceremony," which Yaron will be present and active during. The ceremony involves masks. The masks are perfect realistic replicas of Donna, Yaron, and Victor’s respective faces. Please imagine if your first time was a threesome involving sacred hand-painted robes and a mask of your own face, with the appropriate hairstyle included. If that already seems like The Worst, Victor’s experience gets even weirder when Donna explains, "All of us will pick a mask at random and our journey will begin." That means if Vic picks any mask that isn’t of his own face, which he has a 66% chance of doing, he’ll be staring at himself while losing his virginity. Of course, since Wet Hot American Summer is a comedy of extremes, that’s exactly what happens, leading to Victor essentially penetrating himself. With Donna on top, we see Victor screaming about the new sensations he’s experiencing while his own face twin looks down at him.