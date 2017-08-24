We hate to be a rain cloud on a sunny summer day, but we have some bad news: Urban Decay is discontinuing one of its famous Naked palettes. For most fans of the brand, this might come as a surprise, since Urban Decay rarely ever halts the sale of any popular product — let alone one from the top-rated Naked collection. But the reaping is here, and it's taking the Naked Smoky Palette with it.
Since the palette won't be around for much longer, Urban Decay figured some fans might want one last chance to pick up the 12-pan beauty. Starting today, the Naked Smoky is 50% of on the brand's site and Sephora — that's just $27 instead of the regular $54.
After launching several years ago, the darkest of the Naked palettes has became a smoky eyes benchmark. Not only is it loaded with gray and black pigments — both in matte and shimmer finishes — but there are at least seven earthy hues that blend seamlessly over the lid and crease. Plenty of looks come and go, but it's the smoky eye that sticks around no matter how many times you break it out for a Saturday night. So what's the harm in owning another palette to get the job done?
There's no word on the official exit date yet, but we're assuming you'll want to pick up a set before it's but a distant memory. The bright side: At least there are five other palettes to choose from, and we'd guess that the brand has something very exciting planned to fill the shelf space. Perhaps a new smoky palette or a new addition to the Naked line? Only time will tell...
