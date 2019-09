After launching several years ago, the darkest of the Naked palettes has became a smoky eyes benchmark. Not only is it loaded with gray and black pigments — both in matte and shimmer finishes — but there are at least seven earthy hues that blend seamlessly over the lid and crease. Plenty of looks come and go, but it's the smoky eye that sticks around no matter how many times you break it out for a Saturday night. So what's the harm in owning another palette to get the job done?