Drake Wears His Heart On His Socks

The world may be crazy, but we can always count on everyone’s favorite emo rapper Drake, to do what he does best: lean all the way into his feelings on Instagram with a glass of Moscato by his side, pining away for Rihanna for all the world to see. Despite the fact that he's taken the time to tell us how to outfit our day drinking , reminded us to live, ahem, More Life, and has even been seen taking a super-inspiring date to the NBA Awards, nothing is enough to keep poor Drizzy from missing Bad Gal RiRi. He's even brought back his curly hair! Not that we can blame him, can you possibly stay busy enough to forget Rihanna? You can’t.