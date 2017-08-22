Drake Wears His Heart On His Socks

The world may be crazy, but we can always count on everyone’s favorite emo rapper Drake, to do what he does best: lean all the way into his feelings on Instagram with a glass of Moscato by his side, pining away for Rihanna for all the world to see. Despite the fact that he's taken the time to tell us how to outfit our day drinking, reminded us to live, ahem, More Life, and has even been seen taking a super-inspiring date to the NBA Awards, nothing is enough to keep poor Drizzy from missing Bad Gal RiRi. He's even brought back his curly hair! Not that we can blame him, can you possibly stay busy enough to forget Rihanna? You can’t.
On Monday, Drake took to Instagram to let us in on the depths his despair. He uploaded a photo of himself looking quite pensive, wearing a Drakkar Noir T-shirt, black sweatpants, and wait for it, Fenty for Stance socks. A pair from the “Rihanna Music Video Box,” specifically, the yellow, red, black, and green dress that she wore in for “Work.” You know, the one where she slowly grinded her hips all over Drake — fueling the rumors that they were back on again. He appropriately captioned his ‘gram “Trabajo,” or "work" in Spanish. Sigh.
This is just the latest in a series of grand gestures that the Canadian rapper has made for our beloved Bajan beauty. He gave her a birthday shout out from the stage in Dublin, fawned over her as he presented her with the MTV Vanguard Award, and let's not forget he even bought a Billboard to congratulate her on said achievement. But considering what a fashion girl Rihanna is, we’re sure that the sweetest gesture of them all is Drake wearing his heart on his
sleeve sock. And by heart, we absolutely mean Rihanna.
