Hip-hop started as a response to the oppressive circumstances of Black and brown communities during the 1970s. Pain is very deeply embedded into hip-hop’s history. And many rappers take advantage of the one off song about how much they love their mom , how much they miss their friend who died , or even how much they love their money . Passion has never been lacking in rap. That much is clear. However, there has been a wave of artists whose brands have become intrinsically linked with the personal turmoil and angst that they pour into their music. And I’m not talking about fringe rappers like Tyler, The Creator, either.