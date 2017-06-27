Last night, the first-ever NBA Awards aired on TNT. Even if you’re not a basketball fan, there is one major takeaway from Monday’s awards ceremonies, filmed in New York. Drake had the very important job of being the award show’s inaugural host — and fittingly, he brought along a very important date.
Her name is Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and she’s going to be your next favorite public figure. Trust me: You don’t need to know a thing about basketball to know that this 30-year-old rising star of a sports analyst is making waves in the sports journalism industry.
Of course, you're reading this because you want to know whether or not she's dating Drake. If Gold-Onwude does happen to date the singer at any point in the future, let's make a pledge. Instead of pulling a George and Amal and reducing renowned, accomplished human rights lawyer to "wife of George Clooney," let's let Rosalyn Gold-Onwude's career speak for itself. To us, she's way more than Drake's date to the NBA Awards. She's an inspiration.
