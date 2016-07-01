Story from Music

Twitter Reacts To Rumor That Rihanna & Drake Are Dating

Michael Hafford
The internet has gone went wild with speculation following an anonymous report that Drake and Rihanna were dating.

The pair were captured in a loving moment during Rihanna’s Manchester concert. Drake dropped in to perform “Work” alongside his Barbadian beau, and closed his appearance thusly. While this doesn't prove anything beyond that Drake will compliment his friends, it sent the internet into a tizzy of reactions. We've always hoped something like this would happen.


Though Rihanna cheeks him, she doesn’t fully check him. Again, it's not proof that they're dating, but their chemistry during the performance was undeniable too. Check this out, from Rihanna’s Instagram.

Twitter went bonkers when it learned that the pair might be romantically connected.


They’re reportedly sneaking in and out of each other's hotel rooms and staying up until the break of dawn together. To be honest, this sounds like an IRL Drake song. Are we sure that we’re not just in an extended Drake video?

Whatever. All hail Drihanna. Maybe.

