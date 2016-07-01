The internet has gone went wild with speculation following an anonymous report that Drake and Rihanna were dating.
The pair were captured in a loving moment during Rihanna’s Manchester concert. Drake dropped in to perform “Work” alongside his Barbadian beau, and closed his appearance thusly. While this doesn't prove anything beyond that Drake will compliment his friends, it sent the internet into a tizzy of reactions. We've always hoped something like this would happen.
The pair were captured in a loving moment during Rihanna’s Manchester concert. Drake dropped in to perform “Work” alongside his Barbadian beau, and closed his appearance thusly. While this doesn't prove anything beyond that Drake will compliment his friends, it sent the internet into a tizzy of reactions. We've always hoped something like this would happen.
Did y'all see that? 👀@drake 💋 @Rihanna 😍#ANTIWorldTour Manchester 🎈 pic.twitter.com/cpczdQQhMh— ANTI WORLD TOUR (@AWTGuide) June 29, 2016
Though Rihanna cheeks him, she doesn’t fully check him. Again, it's not proof that they're dating, but their chemistry during the performance was undeniable too. Check this out, from Rihanna’s Instagram.
Advertisement
Twitter went bonkers when it learned that the pair might be romantically connected.
BIHHHHHHH DRAKE AND RIHANNA DATING ??? YASSSSS IM LIVING pic.twitter.com/EBT2hAhpvv— sel | 5 DAYS! (@ethnicbieber) July 1, 2016
just saw something that says rihanna and drake r dating again. still don't kno who he is but im proud of rihanna for doing charity work— SadeVEVO (@fillegrossiere) July 1, 2016
Drake and Rihanna finally realizing they are meant to be pic.twitter.com/eFi4xu0lRF— Bree (@EeazyBreezy) July 1, 2016
Drake and Rihanna are together can we please take a moment pic.twitter.com/SKxlhtX8oV— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@agbremix) July 1, 2016
They’re reportedly sneaking in and out of each other's hotel rooms and staying up until the break of dawn together. To be honest, this sounds like an IRL Drake song. Are we sure that we’re not just in an extended Drake video?
Whatever. All hail Drihanna. Maybe.
Advertisement