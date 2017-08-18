Taraji P. Henson Is Making Metallic Lipstick Cool Again

Taraji P. Henson is no stranger to inspiring beauty trends, both on and off screen. Her Empire character, Cookie Lyon, gives the kind of sass and fierce side/cat-eye we've come to look forward to on Wednesday night. And IRL? Henson's new haircut is the stuff of hair goals, as is her makeup. Now, the actress is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics for the second time to deliver even more beauty inspo. Enter: Taraji's Viva Glam.
MAC's AIDS Fund is exclusively funded and supported by the beauty brand's famous Viva Glam collections. The only thing more iconic than its red lipstick tube, though, are the spokespeople who back up the campaign annually, like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Lil' Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Lady Gaga. But those are just a fraction of the people who stand behind the cause. And, thanks to Henson, the lineup just got that much better.
Advertisement
After the success of Henson's solo MAC collection last year and her first Viva Glam campaign alongside Empire co-star Jussie Smollet, we're not surprised she's back. The actress is a vocal supporter of several AIDS research and awareness organizations, and is currently an ambassador for Alicia Keys' charity, Keep a Child Alive. So, we couldn't have imagined a better fit.
As for what the collection itself looks like, we can only describe it as pure copper magic. If you thought the metallic lip trend was out, then these will convince you otherwise. Both the Lipglass and lipstick are bronze in color with glitter flecks packed inside, making them equal parts glam and natural — just like Henson.
You can shop these new Viva Glam lip products for $17 each starting September 7 on the brand's site.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement