We Can't Remember The Last Time We Were THIS Excited For A MAC Collab

As Cookie Lyon on Empire, actress Taraji P. Henson is a lioness in Louboutins, a boss, and what Henson herself has dubbed “the truth.” For a character like this, bold lips, smoky eyes, and winged liner are everyday staples. So when we got the details on a new capsule collection from Henson and MAC, dubbed M∙A∙C Taraji P. Henson, we were expecting to see some colorful, dramatic palettes in the mix.
We couldn’t have been more wrong. The collection, which launches next month, is based on Henson’s own makeup style, not that of her iconic character. Filled with soft, deeply wearable neutrals — like deep beige, bronzy coral, and reddish brown — the collection conjures Henson’s own brand of glamorous confidence, and is the perfect addition to any makeup bag. It's one built on “fresh, glowing skin" and "a great nude gloss,” as Henson’s personal makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff, told Elle last year.
The shades not only are extremely wearable, but may finally provide the key to getting Henson’s own signature nude lips. (Gimme!) Of course, there is some overlap between Henson’s own beauty look and that of her larger-than-life character: The collab features an ultra-black liquid liner and a multi-use mascara. Because whether your power look is bright, like Cookie’s, or classic, like Taraji's, a fierce cat eye is essential.
Ahead, a sneak peek at the collection, which launches online at MAC September 6.
