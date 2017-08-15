No one wants Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to collab more than John Mayer. The latter commented on Justin Bieber's Instagram post basically demanding that the two pop stars make a song together. We are so here for it.
Bieber randomly posted a photo of fellow Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes on Tuesday. He captioned it "What a LEGEND." Many fans were stoked to see Bieber support Mendes. Others commented "Who is Shawn Mendes?" a reference to a 2016 video of Bieber. A radio news host from 95.5 PLJ had asked him what he would do if he could go back to when he was Mendes' age. Bieber shadily responded "Who is Shawn Mendes?" while chewing on a plastic bottle cap. "I don't know him, but I will check him out for sure."
Now, everyone, including Bieber, knows who Shawn Mendes is. Their relationship even has John Mayer begging for a duet. Lost in the over 70K comments on that photo is John Mayer saying "COLLLAB." In posting, he became every Instagram commenter (who doesn't write "first!" or "LB").
Mayer actually has a pretty tight relationship with both stars. When Justin Bieber suddenly cancelled the rest of his Purpose Tour, Mayer immediately came to his defense. Shawn Mendes and John Mayer performed a mashup of their songs at a concert in Toronto this April. The "Stitches" singer has made it no secret that Mayer is one of his musical idols. So, if even John Mayer is begging for a collab, it might be time to make it happen!
Right now, much of Bieber's Instagram consists of promo photos for his upcoming single, "Friends," an actual collaboration with Bloodpop. In our dreams, this random photo of Mendes is some sort of hint that he's involved with the song. More likely, Biebs is congratulating Mendes because his song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" just went to number one on the Billboard music chart.
Collab or not, it's sweet to see three talented artists support each other.
