Forget the days of inoffensive rag + bone skinny jeans and black booties — Kendall Jenner's adventurous taste is redefining model off-duty style. The fashion industry darling is unafraid to test drive new trends and start a couple of her own, from sheer tops and asymmetrical mini skirts, to headbands and retro bikinis.
It's obvious that Jenner is blessed with an enviable wardrobe — and Vogue's and Conde Nast Entertainment's recently released video documenting her two closets in their full, 360-degree glory did not disappoint. The deep dive into Jenner's wardrobe is the first installment of the new virtual reality Supermodel Closets series. The next episode will venture into the sure-to-be epic closet of Cindy Crawford this September — just in time for Fashion Week.
While we were happy to zoom in on Jenner's shoe racks to our hearts content, the best part of the video, of course, was hearing the model wax poetic about her favorite pieces (and with so many to choose from, you know the ones she loves have to be good).
Click through to learn more about some stand-outs, from the surprising story behind her 21st birthday dress to the source of her favorite vintage bag (which surprisingly isn't a Kris Jenner hand-me-down).