This Might Be Kendall Jenner's Most Enviable Cannes Look Yet

Kendall Jenner is heating up, and it seems like nothing can slow her down.
The 21-year-old supermodel was spotted hanging out on a yacht in Cannes, France, with friend Hailee Baldwin and older sister Khloe Kardashian, wearing a truly adorable, vintage-inspired bikini.
The top, with its oversized buttons and sweet ruffles, is perfectly complemented by the high-waisted bottoms from designer Lisa Marie Fernandez.
Though the $420 price tag is a bit steep, there are tons of other online retailers offering equally cute high-waisted bikinis at more affordable prices.
Jenner's darling beachwear isn't the first outfit she's worn at Cannes that's left us with closet envy. Days ago, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a one-shouldered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with a flowing fabric train that was both ethereal and stunning.
If you're not convinced that this dress is a showstopper, check it out from this angle, too:
Two words: Hot. Damn.
