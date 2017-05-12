Story from Fashion

The Best Bikinis To Hit The Beach In

Ray Lowe
As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The bikini has been our favorite swim staple ever since, well, forever. Sure, monokinis (ahem, a fancier name for one-pieces) are cute (and make for a great bodysuit, too), but when you want that classic summer look, the bikini is always there. And while swim trends come and go (the tankini, the cut-out), the classic two-piece will always be a go-to.
From the classic itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny string bikini to an off-the-shoulder set, the 16 sets ahead hit that bikini-loving sweet spot. With cool colors, layerable solids, and prints that are fun, loud, and totally on-trend, click on for pieces ready for any swim scenario, whether you're hanging out poolside or jetting off for a weeklong Caribbean vacation. Surf's up!