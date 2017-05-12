As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The bikini has been our favorite swim staple ever since, well, forever. Sure, monokinis (ahem, a fancier name for one-pieces) are cute (and make for a great bodysuit, too), but when you want that classic summer look, the bikini is always there. And while swim trends come and go (the tankini, the cut-out), the classic two-piece will always be a go-to.