Kendall Jenner's Dress Works From Every Angle — Here's Proof

No stranger to red carpet risks, Kendall Jenner hit Cannes knowing that she'd turn heads with a couture dress from Giambattista Valli. Earlier this month, Jenner arrived at the Met Gala wearing La Perla, stunning the flashbulb set with a barely there dress, a high-cut thong, and not much else. But her latest move is getting attention for a totally different reason. Instead of the lack of dress that caught everyone's attention in New York City, this Cannes creation stole the show with an excess of fabric flowing in the salty sea air.
Cosmopolitan reports that Jenner arrived at the screening of 120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute) in a one-shoulder Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress that wafted behind her as she strolled down the glam carpet. It's part Grecian draping, part French savoir-faire, and 100% stunning — especially since the wind played a huge part in giving the dress major movement and creating a dramatic photo no matter what angle the dress got snapped in.
Advertisement
The dress also featured a voluminous ruffle at one shoulder and the bustle, but the train was where the drama really unfolded. The light-as-air train floated behind Jenner as she walked, showcasing a short hemline and a pair of sky-high nude strappy heels. She kept her hair simple in a casual top knot and paired the printed gown with a pair of drop earrings and a Gobstopper-sized ring.
While Cosmo notes that Jenner's look was "flirting with a wardrobe malfunction," she looks totally in control of the situation, no matter how close she was veering into Gone with the Wind or Seven Year Itch territory. Say what you will, because Jenner's a pro at working her angles, working a challenging outfit, and keeping all eyes on her.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement