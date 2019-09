Kendall Jenner's Dress Works From Every Angle — Here's Proof

No stranger to red carpet risks, Kendall Jenner hit Cannes knowing that she'd turn heads with a couture dress from Giambattista Valli . Earlier this month, Jenner arrived at the Met Gala wearing La Perla, stunning the flashbulb set with a barely there dress, a high-cut thong, and not much else. But her latest move is getting attention for a totally different reason. Instead of the lack of dress that caught everyone's attention in New York City, this Cannes creation stole the show with an excess of fabric flowing in the salty sea air.