Hardly a day goes by without news of a hair change from a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, but no matter how frequently the sisters switch up their looks, they always have one thing in common: Jen Atkin. The celebrity stylist and founder of Ouai hair care is their go-to girl for all things hair, not to mention a close friend of the family, so they’ve been her most loyal clients for years.
But in a shocking move for her latest switch-up, Khloé Kardashian gave someone else entirely full control of the scissors — and what’s more, the stand-in stylist in question isn’t really a stylist at all, but the ruler of a makeup empire. That’s right: Atkin handed over the reins to Kylie Jenner, and Khloé documented the whole process in a series of Snapchats.
“Jen is going to be cutting my hair, but I don’t know if she knows what she’s doing,” Khloé teased, her voice high and squeaky thanks to a mouse-inspired filter. “Okay, Kylie, you cut it!” Kylie chopped a few inches off the ends, while Kendall made a cameo in a super short wig. “Only Kendall looks good like this,” Khloé said of her sister’s retro ‘do.
Khloé confessed afterward that she hadn’t actually let her sister cut her hair — rather, she and Atkin braided up all of her naturally long hair and sewed in extensions, which they then cut into a choppy, chin-length bob. “I’ve waited far too long to grow my hair out to cut it, so this is all changeable,” Khloé said. She showed off the finished result in an Instagram, and even though it’s not the real deal, it does look really good. After all, Atkin is a well-established pro... but Kylie? Not so much.
