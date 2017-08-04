Khloé Kardashian Just Changed Her Hair Color — Again

Just when we had decided that dark hair was the anti-summer color trend we never knew we needed, Khloé Kardashian went ahead and changed it up... again.
Just two weeks ago, Kardashian — for the first time in years — traded in her usual bright blond bob for brown, almost "bronde" waves. Most people took the transformation as a shock, considering how the star has been a longtime blonde and, for once, resembled her sisters' darker look. But the dye job was very short-lived.
She emerged yesterday without her newly minted brunette hair and, in its place, the famous Ramirez Tran ombré. Evidently, the blond is back — and let's be real, the color goes together with Kardashian and summer better together than rosé and the Hamptons.
While her brunette phase was all thanks to celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, the new and lighter look is courtesy of Anja Burton, the colorist at the trendy L.A. salon, Ramirez Tran. With her roots lightened and ends sun-kissed, we can't help but love the summery color's return. And in the land of constant hair changes, we dig that Koko certainly sticks to her signature look.
