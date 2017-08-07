My appreciation for Zoë Kravitz knows no bounds, and in my opinion, the multi-hyphenate star can do no wrong when it comes to her beauty look. Further proof came today, when Kravitz debuted a hair transformation we haven't seen since season 1 of Big Little Lies.
It's already been several months since Kravitz traded in her signature braids for a platinum pixie — a trend that's been sweeping Hollywood even more so than the lob. But now, it looks like Kravitz is making a case for something a little darker (another fad we've been predicting for weeks) with a new picture of her grown-out hairstyle posted on Instagram just a few hours ago. Needless to say, I love her new brunette 'do. And if the post's comments section is any indication, it's safe to say the majority of her fans agree with me.
If you're a Big Little Lies fan, you'll remember her character Bonnie Carlson rocked dark brown braids the entire season. Soon after, Kravitz went for the chop and we were convinced she was the inspiration behind other celebs, like Cara Delevingne, making the hair change. But it looks like she's leading the pack on an entirely new look that is sure to dominate the end of summer.
Moral of the story: Zoë Kravitz just trend forecasted the next big thing in hair without even trying — because that's how damn cool she is.
