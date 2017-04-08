Zoë Kravitz left it all on the floor when she went in for this bold hair makeover. In a two-part Instagram photo series that she titled, "Oh Shit," Kravitz showed off her newly shorn locks. The Big Little Lies star is officially rocking a pixie cut.
While she didn't share what inspired the change, People notes the transformation took place over a two hour period (in terms of how quickly she shared those Instas). Did it really take that long to do a buzz cut? Possibly, or maybe she just need a minute to get over the shock of fully committing to the buzz.
Kravitz was part way there with her cut already, as she’s worn the bottom half of her hair shaved for awhile now with blonde, braided dreadlocks on top. Kravitz appears to have kept her buzz long, however, giving herself the option to seamlessly and quickly grow into a pixie.
The scariest part of a buzzcut is deciding to do it in a world that attaches the idea of being feminine to having long hair. We love that Kravitz is embracing the buzz and she's right on trend.
What’s really cool is how on point Kravitz’s hairdo choice is with her astrological sign — maybe it was in the stars? The AstroTwins told us at the beginning of the year, in our 2017 Haircut Horsocpes, that Sagittarius peeps like Kravitz prefer modern, slightly androgynous looks that are “more playful and cool than sexy.” The predicted going for “quirky and choppy, with different layers — nothing too fussy or polished.”
Kravitz nailed it. See the final look below.
