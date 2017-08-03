You Can Have Selena Gomez's Glow — But It Will Cost You $1,000

We know how Kim Kardashian gets her shiny hair, the drugstore product behind Shay Mitchell's flawless cat-eye, and the luxe hair treatments Michelle Obama swears by. But there is one celeb who tends to stay relatively mum about her beauty routine, and that is Selena Gomez.
The makeup maestro behind Gomez's best looks (including her controversial "Fetish" freckles) is Hung Vanngo, but it's even rare for this particular MUA to share her secrets. Rarely are there Instagram posts narrating kit breakdowns or master classes on his expertise. Instead, the pair has managed to maintain a level of intrigue among fans for years — until now. Finally, Vanngo offered up exactly how to get the kind of glow Gomez is known for... and the answer costs more than we expected.
When InStyle asked the Vanngo his tips on getting Gomez's skin, here's what he said: For a fresh, clean base, he recommends Lancer's The Method Polish Exfoliator, a product even Kim Kardashian swears by. If you have more sensitive skin, he suggests Tatcha Soothing Rice Enzyme Powder or the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant. After exfoliator always comes moisturizer. Vanngo's picks? Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisturizer or iS Clinical Reparative Moisturizer.
For night time, Vanngo recommends a heavier cream, like Colbert MD Soothe Night Moisturizer or La Mer Crème de la Mer (if you can find the $$). For your eyes, he's a fan of Dr. Brandt Retinol Eye Cream or the Ole Henriksen Total Truth Eye Crème — both of which are readily available at your nearest Sephora.
Now, if you wanted all of it — which, if it's Gomez's skin you're after, you probably do — it'll certainly cost you. How much, you wonder? Well, let's just say the products ring in at just under $1,000. Or, you can try just one and forget the rest — because who says (who says) you're not already perfect?
