Contestants on the The Bachelor go on the show to find the love of their life and spend happily ever after together. That is, if they're there for the right reasons. And even in the best case, once you have found your soulmate and you're living a dream, it can be a little jarring. A TV show is responsible for some of the most major decisions you can ever make. Sean Lowe, who was the bachelor on season 17 of the hit show, can't wrap his head around that.
The whole world watched as Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici found love. Now, they're parents to an adorable 1-year-old Samuel. They have The Bachelor to thank for that — thank and ask to babysit. Lowe personally believes that the show should be financially responsible for their little toddler.
In the caption of this ridiculously cute Instagram post, Lowe wrote "The fact that this little boy is the result of me deciding to be on The Bachelor is absolutely mind blowing."
He continued: "Also, nowhere in my contract did it say this could be a possible outcome of the show and I feel like ABC should be held financially responsible for this kid."
The Bachelor franchise has quite a few kids to claim. To name a few, Trista, the original bachelorette, and Ryan Sutter have two kids. Molly and Jason Mesnick from season 13 of The Bachelor have a 2-year-old named Riley. And there's a bunch of kids whose parents met indirectly through the show. Some contestants married siblings of other contestants. Others married contestants from different seasons. The Bachelor really is a giant family.
So, even if the show can't really be held responsible for Samuel Lowe, the kid already has so many fans and family members, he'll always be rich in love. Awwww.
