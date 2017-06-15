It's been four years since Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici on The Bachelor, and they're still happily married. As far as Bachelor Nation couples go, this is unique. The two starred in season 17 of the franchise, and now have a baby boy named Samuel.
"I think it’s really challenging, post-show, with the attention and notoriety that you start to receive," Lowe told OK regarding his reality TV marriage. "I can see why the success rate is not very high because it’s a really challenging thing to do."
Their secret to success, as they revealed, isn't that complicated: hard work. In the interview, both parties admit that marriage is tough, but they're willing to commit to the daily grind. It helps that they have a marriage "group" that meets twice a month. (Think book club, but with couples discussing romantic turmoil. So, basically just book club.)
"We have a marriage group that we’re a part of through our church, with five different couples and we meet twice a month. That’s probably been the most helpful thing we’ve ever decided to do," Lowe explained. The couple married in a television special at the Four Seasons Resort in Santa Barbara. Theey saved sex for after the wedding, a topic the press was mighty keen on when the two were engaged. (Post-wedding, the two appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis's Women Tell All special and discussed the "fireworks" of their wedding night.)
As for whether they still follow Bachelor Nation, Giudici said that they're onboard for Rachel Lindsay's journey. " I love Rachel as the Bachelorette," she gushed. "She’s such a genuine person and so smart, and everybody just seems to just take to her. I don’t think there’s a fake bone in her body. I just really enjoy watching her conquer that really hard role."
