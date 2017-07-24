Colourpop's Newest Product Is Totally Unexpected

When ColourPop first arrived on the scene with its $6 Kylie Lip Kit dupes and $5 pigmented shadows, we knew the brand was going to be a hit. Now, it seems like its ready for full-on drugstore domination. Today, ColourPop teased two new products on Instagram — and it takes the brand into an entirely new category: bronzer.
Of course, die-hard fans responded as expected. “You guys are just making my dreams come true,” one wrote. Others voiced their concerns about the shades. “Please do an actual bronzer for deep skin. And make one for super fair people that won't turn me into a pumpkin. Please, and thank you," another wrote.
Advertisement
From the looks of it, at least one of the bronzer shades appears to be just about perfect: not too ashy or warm, with absolutely no shimmer. ColourPop Marketing Manager Sharon Pak demonstrated the powder on the brand's Instagram story, recommending that viewers sweep it on in a 3-shape for definition. “What I love to do is to go in on that nose, and shape it,” Pak added, brushing the bronzer down the sides of her nose like a contour powder.
The bronzer and highlighter aren't the only new launches for the brand. Just this summer alone, ColourPop released a crystal-themed collection, limited-edition nail polish, and a pressed eyeshadow palette aptly named “Cute AF.” And there's more to come: The brand is also debuting its first brush collection and a No Filter Concealer soon.
There’s no word yet on the launch date for these bronzers, but many Instagram commenters are speculating that they might drop at the same time as the brush collection later this week. We've reached out to the brand for more information and will update the piece when we hear back.
Related Video:
READ THIS NEXT:
Advertisement