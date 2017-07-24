Colourpop's Newest Product Is Totally Unexpected

From the looks of it, at least one of the bronzer shades appears to be just about perfect: not too ashy or warm, with absolutely no shimmer. ColourPop Marketing Manager Sharon Pak demonstrated the powder on the brand's Instagram story, recommending that viewers sweep it on in a 3-shape for definition. “What I love to do is to go in on that nose, and shape it,” Pak added, brushing the bronzer down the sides of her nose like a contour powder.