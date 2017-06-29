We're Bedazzled By ColourPop's Crushed Crystal Collection

ColourPop enthusiasts, we hope you're sitting down, because the makeup brand's products don't look like they used to: They look even better. (Yeah, we didn't think it was possible either.)
In addition to launching a limited-edition nail polish collection, the California-based company has announced a new line of priming and setting sprays. This news is exciting enough on its own because ColourPop is one of the few brands that doesn't force us to choose between quality and affordability.
The priming and setting sprays are part of the Crushed Crystal Collection, a limited-edition line infused with actual crystals. Be still, our hearts.
The line contains four mini-collections that each include a face mist, liquid highlight, and holographic lip balm. Each is centered around four different crystals that evoke various emotions and characteristics.
The purple-tinted Amethyst collection aims to channel inner wisdom and strength, while the Aventurine collection is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. If you're in search of love (and that includes self-love), the Rose Quartz collection is where it's at. And if you're seeking some inner peace and calm in your life, the Aquamarine collection should be right up your alley.
The best part of the collection? Every product is either $5 or $6, so you don't have to break the bank for high-quality cosmetics complete with healing crystals.
The entire collection was scheduled to drop today, but there's been a slight delay. ColourPop announced the news on Instagram and explained they don't want to launch the line until they can ensure that all products will ship in a timely manner.
Hopefully, the logistics will be ironed out sooner rather than later. We can't wait to get our hands on these bedazzled cosmetics, and it sounds like we have plenty of company.
