Good things happen when a company doesn't make you choose between quality and affordability: It just gets bigger, better, and more innovative every year. Makeup brand ColourPop is well aware of that fact.
For years, the company has been churning out Lippie Stix after Churro highlighter after "Cute AF" eyeshadow palette — all priced at an insanely low $5, $8, and $16, respectively — earning itself the title of one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the game. And it's not slowing down any time soon: We've learned exclusively that ColourPop is gearing up to serve us a limited-edition nail polish collection. Oh yes.
Apparently, it's the one cosmetics category that customers have been requesting since the beginning, according to President & Founder Laura Nelson. "Nail polish is very experimental and that's something [the company] has been about since day one. ColourPop is known for having a wide and fun shade range in all of our existing product categories, so this seemed like a natural next step for us," she told us.
Natural, however, is not exactly the word we'd use to describe these colors. Like the brand's makeup, each lacquer offers up a seriously saturated, seriously pretty dose of color — think pastel pink, lavender, and blue, to name a few — that's so pigmented, you only need one swipe.
Ahead, the colors, inspiration, and everything else you need to know before the line drops on July 7. If there's one thing we know about ColourPop, it’s that you need all the 411 going in you can get — because the good shit goes fast.