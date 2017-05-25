Believe it or not, ColourPop is celebrating its third birthday this week. That means for three blissful years, the brand has been delivering high-quality products at affordable — damn near unbelievable — prices. Take its Lippie Stixs, for example, which last longer last longer than some of the best high-end formulas. So, in honor of this momentous occasion, ColourPop is gifting its fans a birthday bundle so good, it could put every other value set to shame.
The limited-edition set isn't just about the special packaging (though that part is dope). It also features holographic pigments we've yet to see from the popular cosmetics company. Here's what you can expect: three Ultra Glossy Lips in Bash, Wishes, and RSVP; four pressed eyeshadows in The Big 3, Rager, Party Favors, and Cakewalk; a Super Shock Shadow in Birthday Cake; and a Super Shock Cheek in Blow Me Out. Hear that sound? It's us whipping out our credit cards.
Unfortunately, everything included in the birthday collection is unique to the set and will only be available for a limited time. So we suggest you scoop it up before it sells out — because it most certainly will. The entire set launches this month, but until then, just imagine the unicorn makeup you're bound to create.
We'll update this post as soon as we have more details, so you can help ring in the celebration with some beauty swag.
