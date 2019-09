Believe it or not, ColourPop is celebrating its third birthday this week. That means for three blissful years, the brand has been delivering high-quality products at affordable — damn near unbelievable — prices. Take its Lippie Stixs, for example, which last longer last longer than some of the best high-end formulas. So, in honor of this momentous occasion, ColourPop is gifting its fans a birthday bundle so good, it could put every other value set to shame.