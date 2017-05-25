The limited-edition set isn't just about the special packaging (though that part is dope). It also features holographic pigments we've yet to see from the popular cosmetics company. Here's what you can expect: three Ultra Glossy Lips in Bash, Wishes, and RSVP; four pressed eyeshadows in The Big 3, Rager, Party Favors, and Cakewalk; a Super Shock Shadow in Birthday Cake; and a Super Shock Cheek in Blow Me Out. Hear that sound? It's us whipping out our credit cards.