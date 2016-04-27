You've Never Tried A $5 Lipstick Like This

Sure, gloss may be creeping back into our makeup bags after a very long hiatus, but our top lip color choice is still two things and two things only: matte and pigmented. The only hitch? Many shine-free formulas can be so drying that our lips seem to pucker by day’s end.
Luckily, beloved affordable makeup line ColourPop feels our pain and is launching a whole new lip range, dubbed Matte X, to address the issue. The brand is calling the line — to be released tomorrow — “the next generation of mattes.” It promises to deliver both the opacity of a liquid-matte formula and lip-nourishing comfort of a hydrating lipstick, all in a single swipe.
How is this possible? According to the company, the new formula contains liquid-based silicones, which provide smooth and even application, and a unique wax blend that creates a gel-like texture which helps the formula avoid cracking or drying out after being applied.
Plus, there’s a little something for everyone: The comprehensive 15-shade collection not only boasts strong statement shades — like Climax, a Prince-worthy purple — but delivers a spectrum of nudes and crimsons, too. We have our online carts poised for Trust Me, a deep red, and Boa, a lilac-tinged pink. And we hope they live up to the hype, because the only time we want our lips to pucker is when we’re making out.
Click through to check out all the shades for yourself and let us know which one you'll be adding to your cart tomorrow.
