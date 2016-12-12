ColourPop’s Tie-Dye Eyeshadows Are Back — But You Need To Act Fast

In the few years since L.A. beauty brand ColourPop was born, it’s earned a stellar reputation for creating makeup that’s as affordable as it is good. Whether it’s the $6 matte liquid lipstick that's perfect for dates, or its shimmery highlighters that light up skin like a disco ball, the company just has a way of giving us exactly what we want.
This includes reviving old-school favorites that sold out quickly in the past, like ColourPop’s cult-favorite Tie Dye Shadows. For those who missed the boat on this summer’s stunning Churro highlighter — which also flew off the virtual shelves in minutes — there’s still a chance to nab the marbled shadows before it’s too late. The shades, named Meow, Pop Rocks, and Summer Lovin’, are bound to go fast.
At a mere five bucks a pop, you may want to order the limited-edition hues in bulk. And in case you don’t manage to get your hands on 'em now, don't fret. We'd go so far as to say that almost all of the cushiony gel-feel shadows in ColourPop’s collection are worth trying — so go ahead and snag the next one that catches your eye. Think of it as a consolation prize...then get to hitting up the brand on Instagram for yet another restock.
