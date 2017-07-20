Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome your newest obsession, Mary, from the upcoming film Proud Mary, starring Taraji P. Henson. We finally get a closer look at the movie with the release of its official trailer and it's everything.
The smooth beat of the classic song "Proud Mary" fades in over shots of Boston, Massachusetts and Henson getting dressed. She does her hair, puts makeup on, wears all black leather, and slides on knee-high stiletto-heeled boots. Then, she opens her closet to reveal a wall of guns. She grabs handguns, pistols, a silencer, and a bunch of other gun things that I don't know anything about. And she's on her way.
The beat picks up and Mary is speeding in a Maserati, fighting bad guys (presumably), and shooting guns like a seasoned pro. The film also stars Danny Glover, Xander Berkeley, and Neal McDonough. Oh, and it seems her sidekick is none other than Billy Brown, who played Nate on How To Get Away With Murder.
Two black badasses in one movie? This is revolutionary. Action movies are so good, but seeing Tom Cruise run around gets boring. Having black actors in roles that have been dominated by white people changes the whole genre. And the best part: there's no clear love interest so far. Mary puts her makeup on for her and gets in her expensive car that she bought with her own money to go kick some male butt. In heels! James Bond could never.
Directed by Babak Najafi, the movie focuses on Mary's life as hitwoman for a criminal family, a calling that is completely rerouted when she meets a child during one of her jobs. Now, she has new threats to deal with. Can she do it? Duh. But we'll have to wait until January 12, 2018 to see how it all goes down.
Until then, this trailer will be on repeat.
