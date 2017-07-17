If you hurry home after a long day at work just so you can plop a fizzy bath bomb into a tub of warm water, then you are probably well-acquainted with Lush. And you wouldn't be the only one to commit diehard fandom for the brand: Everyone from casual shoppers to Lush employees to Riverdale actress Lili Reinheart can relate. But one makeup artist and beauty vlogger is taking her Lush love to the next level.
According to Bustle, Kimberley Margarita (a.k.a. Colour Creep on YouTube) uses the company's bath bombs as inspiration for some dramatic makeup tutorials. Which is suffice to say she goes all out with the look — incorporating wigs, colored contacts, and even body makeup. "I'm inspired to create LUSH Bath Bomb looks from all the amazing color combos," Margarita told the publication in an interview. "When you drop them in your bath, they're a work of art and I interpret them into makeup designs."
Margarita has been showcasing these kinds of looks for more than a year now (consider it proof that a love for Lush knows no end). Among our favorites of the bunch? A bright yellow and turquoise take on the brand's Ups-A-Daisy bath bomb, and a sparkling gold version of Lush’s easter collection.
And her artistry has earned her quite the Instagram following — half a million, in fact. As for us, we're excited to see what looks Margarita conjures next. It’s only a matter of a time before Lush releases its yearly holiday collection — and we’re thinking a Snow Fairy makeup look is in order.
Golden egg ?? Inspired by the @lushcosmetics bath bomb from the easter collection, what's your favourite lush product? Used glitter from the bath bomb for this look, @makeupgeekcosmetics shadows and @starcrushedminerals pigment in royal rage. Wig is from @trendywigs ??✨✨Eye colour is edited #notspons #ijustlovelush
