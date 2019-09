You'll Never Guess How Some Lush Fans Are Using Their Bath Bombs

There is, for all intents and purposes, only one way in which to properly use a bath bomb . Step one: Start a bath. Step two: Put the bath bomb in the bath. Step three: Put your body in the bath. There, you’re done. That’s how you use a bath bomb, plain and simple — or so we thought, until a league of ingenious Twitter users opened our hearts and minds to an off-label usage that’s equal parts brilliant and utterly ridiculous. (All the best things are, after all.)