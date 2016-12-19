These Lush Employees Got Inked To Show Their Love For Bath Bombs

If the internet has shown us anything this month, it’s that Lush employees are having more fun at work than any of us. First came a hilarious viral video from the brand’s Oxford Street crew in London. Then, the social media team helped save the day after a massive bath-bomb fail (Hint: It involved toilets). Now, according to a PopSugar report, a bunch of Lancaster, PA Lushies (as the brand’s employees are called) have banded together to get tribute tattoos in honor of all things Lush.
The idea was the brainchild of Brittney Minor. "One shift, we were talking about how much the brand has had an impact on us," she explained to the site. "I mentioned I wanted to get a tattoo to celebrate, and they all jumped at the idea."
After recruiting her friend, tattoo artist Shelby Lauren, to ink designs on ankles, wrists, and biceps, the tribute tattoos were born — and they couldn't be cuter. Unsurprisingly, the Lancaster Lushies aren’t the only ones to ink brand loyalty on their bodies. Check our favorites, ahead, for proof that the Lush life has never looked so good.
