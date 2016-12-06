You Have To See This Beauty Brand’s Hilarious Response To A Viral Tweet

Some beauty-shopping experiences can feel very Pretty Woman, thanks to snooty sales associates. (Though we imagine coming back with, “Big mistake. Huge,” would be pretty satisfying.) But as Cosmopolitan U.K. reports, the one you get at Lush is another story altogether.
At the store, you're enthusiastically greeted by an employee as soon as you walk in. The latest beauty tweet-gone-viral perfectly captures that moment: It includes a vintage video of over-enthusiastic kids dancing it out and introducing themselves during U.K.-based program Emu's All Live Pink Windmill Show.
At the store, you're enthusiastically greeted by an employee as soon as you walk in. The latest beauty tweet-gone-viral perfectly captures that moment: It includes a vintage video of over-enthusiastic kids dancing it out and introducing themselves during U.K.-based program Emu's All Live Pink Windmill Show.
being greeted by the lush staff pic.twitter.com/swCjPFzKJA— fuckin drugo (@suitelifeondick) November 30, 2016
Since then, the tweet has racked up tens of thousands of likes and even more replays. But better yet, it has inspired employees at Lush’s Oxford Street store in London to respond— with a cheeky little video of their own.
In the video posted to Twitter yesterday, employees take on the roles of the hyper-energetic (and flexible) kids in the original post. As you can see below, they bust out spot-on choreography near the bath bombs. The hilarious move not only shows the crew’s good humor, but also puts Lush in a new category — giving Disneyland a run for its money as happiest place on Earth.
In the video posted to Twitter yesterday, employees take on the roles of the hyper-energetic (and flexible) kids in the original post. As you can see below, they bust out spot-on choreography near the bath bombs. The hilarious move not only shows the crew’s good humor, but also puts Lush in a new category — giving Disneyland a run for its money as happiest place on Earth.
Walking into Lush Oxford Street like... pic.twitter.com/MfHv9ADqYo— Lush Oxford Street (@LushOxfordSt) December 5, 2016
Advertisement