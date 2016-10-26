Even as avid fans of Halloween — seriously, we've been planning our costumes and coordinating hair-and-makeup looks for weeks — sometimes we come across winter-themed products that are so good and so festive, they make us want to skip right past the spooky holiday altogether. In this case, that range of amazingness comes in the form of bath bombs and soap bars. Naturally, it's from none other than Lush Cosmetics.
Last month, the brand launched a treasure trove of fun, ghoulish-inspired products that instantly set the mood for All Hallows' Eve. We couldn't wait to get our hands on the stuff! And now — before we've even had a chance to do our fair share of tricking or treating — Lush is at it again with its holiday collection. Spoiler alert: It's crazy-adorable.
Think: peppermint-scented orbs for your bath, gingerbread soaps, and snowy shapes galore. We dare you not to love what's ahead. Click through the slides to see our favorites, but keep in mind: They are bound to induce a serious bout of giddiness.
Last month, the brand launched a treasure trove of fun, ghoulish-inspired products that instantly set the mood for All Hallows' Eve. We couldn't wait to get our hands on the stuff! And now — before we've even had a chance to do our fair share of tricking or treating — Lush is at it again with its holiday collection. Spoiler alert: It's crazy-adorable.
Think: peppermint-scented orbs for your bath, gingerbread soaps, and snowy shapes galore. We dare you not to love what's ahead. Click through the slides to see our favorites, but keep in mind: They are bound to induce a serious bout of giddiness.